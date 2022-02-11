Local businesses prepare for last minute Valentine's Day shoppers

Whether you're spoiling your sweetie or treating yourself, Action News rounded up some ways to shop, sip and dine locally.
Let's start at Florals & Scrubs in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., where vascular technologist Nikki Murphy's pandemic pivot involved trading in her scrubs for her floral clippers.
She's now living her dream and creating some really gorgeous, creative, and long-lasting designs.
"We do boxed blooms, which are floral arrangements inside of hat boxes," Murphy said. "They're very chic and trendy. A lot of millennials seem to like them. They last for about two weeks in their house in floral foam, and they're like the latest trend."
Murphy also hosts workshops to teach everyone how to create their own arrangements with love and save a little money.
This weekend and next weekend, the Garden State Wine Growers Association is hosting the "Wine & Chocolate Trail" up and down New Jersey's wine country.
"It's great that we're going to have events all over the state," said Scott Donnini, the chairman of the Garden State Wine Growers Association. "Every single winery is doing something. We're doing wine and chocolate pairings. It's my favorite thing that we do as a group. There's 60 of us up and down the state, so there's an awful lot going on here."
SliCE is also back with their specially delivered heart-shaped pizza gram.