Valley of Fear staging 32nd season of screams in Feasterville

The Valley of Fear in Feasterville started in 1990 with just a haunted hayride. Now, 30,000 people visit for all of its frightful delights.

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Valley of Fear in Feasterville started in 1990 with just a haunted hayride.

Now there's the hayride and two walk-through haunts with dozens of spooky sets and all kinds of special effects, along with clowns, zombies and other frightful monsters who put the fear in the Valley of Fear.

Then there's Bobo the Hobo, a so-called line haunter who entertains the visitors as they wait in line for a haunt.

Miles Manor is a haunted maze that weaves through the rooms of what seems to be a house.

There are inflated walls that close in on all sides and, of course, there are creatures with chainsaws seemingly everywhere, popping out of nowhere.

If you survive Miles Manor, you can move on to One-Eyed Willie's Shipwreck Cove.

It's a haunted walk through the woods. You'll climb aboard a pirate ship, wander through a bamboo forest and navigate a wharf-side village filled with shady characters.

There's also a spinning vertigo-inducing walkway.

Set designers spend months and as much as $250,000 creating the creepy scenes for each year's Valley of Fear.

A good portion of proceeds goes to support youth sports teams at The Phoenix Sports Club.

As many as 30,000 people come each year for a fun-filled night of fright.

The Valley of Fear & The Original Haunted Hayride | Facebook | Instagram

301 W Bristol Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053

215-942-9787