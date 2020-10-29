walter wallace jr shooting

Philadelphia police discover van loaded with explosives, suspicious equipment in Logan Circle

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Philadelphia after police found explosives and other suspicious cargo inside a van in Logan Circle on Wednesday night.

Action News has learned that police recovered propane tanks, torches and possible dynamite sticks from the van.

The bomb squad is investigating. There is no word on who owns the van or if anyone has been arrested.

The discovery comes as the city remains on heightened alert following nights of unrest stemming from the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.



During a virtual press conference Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw discussed the latest on the investigation, the use of police force and the recent unrest in the city.

"This investigation has many moving parts and we are working hard to ensure that a fair and thorough investigation takes place. We plan on releasing premise history audio of 911 calls and bodycam footage of the discharging officers in the near future," said Outlaw.

WATCH: Philly mayor, police commissioner provide update on shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., civil unrest
EMBED More News Videos

PRESS BRIEFING: On October 28, 2020, city officials provided an update on the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. and the civil unrest that followed.



City officials said at least 200 businesses, many of them already struggling in the midst of the pandemic, were the targets of massive looting across the city. To assist police, an undetermined number of Pennsylvania National Guard troops will soon be arriving in the city.

"Their role, first and foremost, will be to safeguard property and prevent looting," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Officials announced that what started out as a peaceful protest of about 1,000 people at Malcolm X Park Tuesday night turned very violent against police.

Police said bricks and even blood was thrown at officers.

RAW VIDEO: Philadelphia officer dragged by vehicle after looters ransack furniture store
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a police officer being dragged by vehicle after looters ransack a Philadelphia furniture store on October 27, 2020.



Twenty-three officers were injured, which raised questions on whether or not they are allowed to use pepper spray or tear gas when they are under attack.

"Officers still have the discretion to use the OC (oleoresin capsicum, pepper spray) that they carry on them," said Outlaw.

As far as when it comes to using tear gas on large groups, Outlaw said, "Obviously I make those decisions."

The police union has called for the release of the police bodycam footage which they say will show that Wallace Jr. failed to drop the knife as he was ordered repeatedly to do and instead lunged with the weapon at officers.

WATCH: Looters ransack businesses in Philadelphia Port Richmond section
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over looting in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.



"We're calling on the city leadership to release the facts of this case, it's not hard, it's cut and dry. Release what you have," said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby.

Commissioner Outlaw said they want the Wallace family to get the facts first.

"We will be meeting with members of Mr. Wallace's family, to ensure they get an opportunity to view the materials first," said Outlaw.

Questions have been raised as to why at least 2,000 officers, including those involved in the shooting, are not equipped or trained in the use of Tasers.

Current funding for police only provides for 200 additional Tasers a year.

"It's the issue of resources, we can try to find grants and other things from other government, but we have a lot of needs and less money that we have," said Mayor Kenney.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimewalter wallace jr shootingfatal shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WALTER WALLACE JR SHOOTING
More ATMs, SEPTA kiosk blown up in Philadelphia
Arrests made after looting in Philly, Montco
Philly pledges better response after death of Walter Wallace Jr.
Local clergy reaching out to youth in hopes of defusing violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawyers: Wallace family has seen police bodycam footage
Philly City Council passes ban on "less than lethal" force against protesters
'It is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd COVID wave
More ATMs, SEPTA kiosk blown up in Philadelphia
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, flooding due to Zeta
Philly gives advice for voting in-person as COVID-19 cases rise
What is voter suppression?
Show More
Business owner faces closure due to looters; community steps in
Philadelphia pharmacy reopens despite looting
Second stockpile surge? Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
Effects of Hurricane Zeta felt in Philadelphia area
Explosion heard in Gloucester Co., 2 found dead after fire
More TOP STORIES News