Vandals Tear Up Youth Soccer Fields in Hulmeville, Bucks County

By
HULMEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Surveillance video captured the scene as two people - one in a truck, the other on a dirt bike - tore up a soccer field in Bucks County.

It happened Sunday at the Hulmeville Youth Soccer Club fields behind Herbert Hoover Elementary School.

The worst part is that the organization had just completed a two-year renovation of those fields, including underground sprinklers and fresh sod.

Also, since this is not a municipal organization, all of the money spent on the renovations came from fundraisers and donations.

Bill Fuller, President of Hulmeville Youth Soccer, says it's a shame.

"We just finished everything, yes, and with COVID we were just now opening them up to play, and this happened," Fuller said.

Fuller says he is still assessing the situation but they're looking at anywhere between $8,000 and $15,000 worth of damage.

"They did break a sprinkler-head and I'm not sure all the damage that's done underneath for the piping. So, we're still evaluating how much damage and cost it's going to take to repair this," he said.

Middletown Township Police are looking to the public for help in finding the vandals responsible.

Investigators believe the white pick-up seen in the video is a Toyota Tacoma with Pennsylvania tags.

Meanwhile, folks from the soccer club say they will do all they can to repair the damage as quickly as possible even as the shock of what happened lingers.

"Just to see it just be destroyed within, you know, a 10 minute, 15 minute time limit was just disheartening," Fuller said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Township police.
