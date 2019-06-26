Vandals wanted for damaging two dentist offices in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video may help identify the vandals who hit two Northeast Philadelphia businesses with graffiti.

Dentex Dental at Bustleton and Red Lion, and an auto shop next door were hit late Friday or early Saturday.

It appears there were two vandals, one went to the roof, while the other acted as a lookout.

Staffers don't know why they were targeted but are angry about it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

So far this year, Philly 311 has handled more than 12,000 requests for graffiti removal. That's about 75 a day.
