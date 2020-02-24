Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant has sued the company involved in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant last month.

Kobe and Gianna were among 9 people killed in the crash.

The wrongful death lawsuit was submitted Monday morning.

In the claim, Bryant's attorney alleges Ara Zobayan "failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff."''

The lawsuit also alleges "he failed to obtain proper weather data" prior to the flight.

The claim also names Zobayan's estate as a defendant.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycalabasaskobe bryanthelicopter crashlawsuit
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kobe Bryant, 41, dies after helicopter crashes in Calabasas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Hazim Hardeman says his community doesn't need a savior!
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Overnight
Home invasion, fire in Collingswood, New Jersey
Show More
Philly man, 73, seriously injured after hit-and-run in Absecon, NJ
Woman killed, man wounded in Maple Shade shooting identified
Vehicle crashes into Planet Fitness in South Philadelphia
Shots fired on Roosevelt Expressway
Market-Frankford Line service changes begin Monday
More TOP STORIES News