Family of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen introduces new bill to President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Vanessa Guillen's family, attorney and others rallied in Washington, D.C.Thursday in support of a new bill in her honor called the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill."Fort Hood is supposed to be held accountable. Leadership has to be held accountable," said Vanessa's sister, Lupe Guillen, while speaking to a crowd outside the U.S. Capitol.Supporters marched from the rally at the U.S. Capitol to the White House."We are here to demand justice for Vanessa," said the family's attorney, Natalie Khawam.The proposed bill would let service members file sexual assault and harassment claims to a third party, rather than their chain of command.The bill comes after hundreds of Fort Hood service members have come forward with their experience on the base.Guillen's family is also talking with President Donald Trump about the bill today."The president is talking to me. I'm not nervous to speak to him because this has to stop. I don't want to hear another woman or man was found dead at Fort Hood. I don't want to hear another woman or man was sexually assaulted, abused or raped," Lupe said.On Wednesday, lawmakers held the first congressional hearing regarding Vanessa and sexual harassment on the base."In an institution that prides itself in cohesiveness to leave no soldier, we are failing," said California Congresswoman Jackie Speier.Supporters are hoping by making their voices heard, Vanessa's won't be lost.