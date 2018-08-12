Vegas security guard opens fire on manager of clothing store he was guarding

An argument between employees at a Las Vegas clothing store ended in a shootout with police officers.The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at a Ross Dress For Less store.Police say that a security guard and store manager had been arguing.The guard then left, went to his car, grabbed a gun and returned to the store and fired shots.The manager was not hit.The security guard then left the store where he was met by police officers, and began shooting again.An officer returned fire.The suspect was hit once, and taken to the hospital for treatment.------