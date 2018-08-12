U.S. & WORLD

Vegas security guard opens fire on manager of clothing store he was guarding

EMBED </>More Videos

Vegas security guard opens fire on manager of clothing store he was guarding. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

An argument between employees at a Las Vegas clothing store ended in a shootout with police officers.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at a Ross Dress For Less store.

Police say that a security guard and store manager had been arguing.

The guard then left, went to his car, grabbed a gun and returned to the store and fired shots.

The manager was not hit.

The security guard then left the store where he was met by police officers, and began shooting again.

An officer returned fire.

The suspect was hit once, and taken to the hospital for treatment.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
California family finds fish well-fed after returning home following Carr Fire
Tense confrontation amid peaceful vigils in Charlottesville
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Woman abducted from Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
Man shot and killed on front lawn in Woodbury
AccuWeather: Pop Up T'Storm
Heavy rain brings flooding concerns in the Delaware Valley
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a man and woman injured
School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike, no serious injuries
Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Show More
Philly Free Streets, a fun day for families on Broad Street
Philadelphia Eagles' hold open practice Saturday
Tense confrontation amid peaceful vigils in Charlottesville
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont
More News