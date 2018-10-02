LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Video shows Las Vegas Strip going dark to mark Oct. 1 anniversary of shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The lights of the marquees along the famous South Las Vegas Boulevard dimmed on Monday night to honor the 58 people who died in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting exactly one year earlier.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
On Monday night at 10 p.m. local time, the Las Vegas Strip went dark in honor of 58 people who died exactly one year earlier.

It was in a now-vacant lot along the Strip that 22,000 people were gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017. A gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, killing dozens and injuring hundreds in what became the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

RELATED: Remembering the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

On Monday, the city pauses to reflect. A sunrise ceremony included performances from local groups and a 58-second moment of silence.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials and loved ones of the victims gathered at daybreak on Oct. 1, 2018, for a memorial honoring the victims of 2017's Las Vegas shooting.



Just after 10 p.m. PT, the names of each of the victims were read in a ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. Around the same time, marquees along the Strip and throughout the area dimmed, including the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.



In addition to looking back to remember, those affected by the tragedy are looking forward. Mynda Smith, whose sister Nyesa Davis Tonks was killed that night, started a scholarship fund for children of victims. In the past year, she said she has been able to contact nearly every family.

"It was a heartbreak every time," she told the Associated Press. "This was a tragedy of grand scale. We have a long way to go. But we have to move forward with love and light."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
shootinggun violencelas vegasu.s. & worldlas vegas mass shootingNevadaLas Vegas
Related
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Public figures send love to Vegas after mass shooting
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Las Vegas shooting victims remembered during survivor reunion
MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn't liable
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Boathouse Row vandal sends Viking statue into Schuylkill River
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at SW Philadelphia tow yard
2 men and toddler killed in Allentown car explosion
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
Alleged text messages between Abington teacher, student released
Police making most dangerous road in N.J. safer for pedestrians
Multi-vehicle crash on I-76 WB causes major traffic jam
President Trump visiting Center City Tuesday afternoon
Show More
Governor, GOP challenger face off at Trebek-hosted forum
City to restore shuttered fire companies courtesy of FEMA grants
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Storms In Some Areas Tonight
Man accused of threatening Trump agrees to return to Pennsylvania
Man, 22, shot in arm in West Oak Lane
More News