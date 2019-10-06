Vehicle goes into Delaware canal, rescue operation underway

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A rescue operation is underway in Delaware after a vehicle entered a canal on Sunday morning.It happened around 9:41 a.m. on the southside of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal roughly 1 mile west of William V Roth Jr. Bridge.It's still unclear what caused the vehicle to enter the water or how many occupants were inside.The Action Cam was on the scene where you see an active rescue operation along the water.Authorities are expected to provide an update within the hour.