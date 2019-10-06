Vehicle goes into Delaware canal, rescue operation underway

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A rescue operation is underway in Delaware after a vehicle entered a canal on Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:41 a.m. on the southside of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal roughly 1 mile west of William V Roth Jr. Bridge.

It's still unclear what caused the vehicle to enter the water or how many occupants were inside.

The Action Cam was on the scene where you see an active rescue operation along the water.

Authorities are expected to provide an update within the hour.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware newsaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Community continues search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Brandywine Valley SPCA caring for 54 dogs from Bahamas
1 dead following bizarre home invasion in N. Philly
NFL quarterback fined for wearing Apple Watch on sideline during game
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Jets-Eagles, Week 5 games
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
Show More
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Shower
3 men hospitalized after stabbing incident in Spring Garden
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Tabloid fires back in feud with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
More TOP STORIES News