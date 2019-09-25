Vehicle goes over guardrail in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania say one person was trapped when their SUV went over a guardrail on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the crash near northbound Route 452 in Upper Chichester.

We know the SUV went off the road around 9 a.m. but police have not yet said what led up to the crash.

First responders rescued one person trapped inside.

No word on the extent of the injuries, but that person was able to walk to a waiting ambulance.
