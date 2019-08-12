Vehicle in deadly Bensalem hit-and-run, person of interest located: Sources

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Bensalem, Bucks County have located the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident, and sources say they have also located a person of interest in the case.

Officials think the deadly crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say a neighbor who was out for a walk earlier today discovered the body of 38-year-old Timothy McGuire on Hulmeville Road near King Avenue.

Several pieces of the striking vehicle were left behind at the scene. Based off the car parts, Bensalem investigators knew to look for the driver of a newer model Kia Soul - alien green color.

Police believe Timothy McGuire, who lives only a few blocks away, was hit at 2:30 Monday morning while walking along Hulmeville Road, but his body was not discovered until 6 a.m. off the roadway, between the bushes.

"The guy's sneakers and all were like half way across the yard. So, he had to hit him really hard," said neighbor Mark Gramiak.

Monday afternoon, police announced the discovery of the suspected striking vehicle in Bensalem Township, crediting the media and public for tips that led to the discovery of the vehicle.

There is no information regarding the person of interest. Police are still investigating the incident.
