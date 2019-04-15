Vehicle plows through part of Willingboro, New Jersey home

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Willingboro, New Jersey home was heavily damaged after it was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning.It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the unit block of Buckingham Drive.Kadine Vassell said she was getting her children ready for school when the unimaginable occurred."I just saw it hit the wall. The fish tank exploded and from there it was just chaos," Vassell said.One of her children was sitting on the couch in the living room. Vassell said ordinarily her other daughter would have been downstairs feeding the family pet turtle, Fliberty, but not this morning."It is a blessing we're all OK. Everything is fine," Vassell said.Neighbor Tom Floyd said he came out to see the damage after a series of knocks at his door."It was amazing that no was hurt," said neighbor Tom Floyd. "God is good"In the dreary weather, crews boarded up the home.Vassell said there was a language barrier between her and driver of the SUV.Willingboro Police say female driver was 27 years old and has no license to driveShe also had three children with her, ages 2, 9, and 10; they too were unharmed.There is no word yet from authorities if the driver will face any charges.The home has been condemned. The family is staying with neighbors.