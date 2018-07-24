Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have released surveillance images of a vehicle being sought following a fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Lancaster Avenue at Aspen Street.

The pictures show what appears to be a gray or silver car with a sunroof. There is no description available of anyone inside the car.

While police don't have the exact make and model of the striking vehicle, they say it is consistent with a Mazda 3 hatchback.



Police also have video of the moment of impact, saying the driver didn't slow down for a second, even when the victim hit the hood.

That victim, 61-year-old Kenneth Whiters, was discovered in the bicycle lane by officers on routine patrol. Whiters was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

"Just left there to die, it was pouring down rain. No one called 911, and the police just so happened to be driving by and they saw him laying in the street. That's very cruel," said his sister, Carolyn Rider. "You have no value for life, you wouldn't even hit a dog or a cat that way."

Police were able to use cameras in track the car for about three blocks heading west on Lancaster Avenue before they lost the vehicle.

Kenneth Whiters


Anyone with information, or who notices a similar vehicle with damage to the windshield and hood, is asked to call 911 or the police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

