HIT AND RUN

Vehicle sought in Trenton hit-and-run of man delivering food to homeless on Thanksgiving

EMBED </>More Videos

Photo of striking vehicle released in Trenton hit-and-run. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 9, 2019.

By
TRENTON (WPVI) --
Police have released a photo of the suspected striking vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a man who was delivering food to the homeless in Trenton, New Jersey on Thanksgiving Day.

Authorities say the vehicle was a gray 2004 to 2006 Acura MDX. The SUV will have front, driver's side damage and will be missing a side mirror.


Police say the Acura knocked John Turner off his bicycle at Hamilton Avenue and Hudson Street on November 22.

He was delivering food to the homeless at the time.

Turner has significant head injuries and may never fully recover.

EMBED More News Videos

Family seeks answers in Trenton hit and run: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 7, 2019



Though he survived the crash, his sisters says his life will never be the same.

Cheryl Jones remembers the last phone conversation they had before the incident.

"I told him 'It's cold out there, be careful.' He said, 'I will talk to you later,'" said Jones.

After delivering food to the homeless, Turner was planning to bike to the home of another sister Brenda Camp for a belated 61st birthday celebration.

"I was getting his cake out and got a phone call that he was hit by a car," said Camp.

The sisters went to the hospital and found Turner in ICU after emergency surgery.

"He had damage to his brain and bleeding. They had to cut his skull," said Jones.

Turner is in a long-term care facility.


The sisters say he communicates by squeezing a hand or putting a thumb up or down. He floats in and out of consciousness.

Jones and Camp are urging the person responsible to come forward.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspect is asked to call police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newshit and runthanksgivinghomelesscrashhit and run accidentaccidentTrenton
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel after NYE crash
Mother of Philly man killed in Del. hit-and-run speaks to Action News
Police hope emblem leads to deadly hit-and-run driver
Philadelphia man killed in Delaware hit-and-run
More hit and run
Top Stories
Driver crashes into Mt. Airy doctor's office
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the disputed border crisis
Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear'
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
Child killed in Burlington County crash
Delco bar robbery may be connected to others in Philly
Embiid watches part of 76ers game with young fan in 2nd row
Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack
Show More
AccuWeather: Gusty Winds, Chilly Today
Sears gets another reprieve from liquidation
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Police
2 parrots stolen from NE Philadelphia apartment
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
More News