Vehicle tag thefts on the rise in Philadelphia; possibly connected to carjackings

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vehicle tag thefts on the rise in Philly; possibly connected to carjackings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Motor vehicle tag thefts continue to rise in Philadelphia. Just this week the 18th police district saw a rash of the crimes, with eight thefts reported in four days.

Captain Jack Ryan of the Major Crimes Unit explained that even though these thefts may seem minor, they lead to more violent crimes.

"To hide a stolen car or to hide a car that was taken in a carjacking, and then use those cars to commit other crimes is what is occurring," Ryan said. "We have an increase in carjackings, and it's probably related to that. It's hard to say at this point."

RELATED: Philadelphia police shortage developing into very real concern, FOP president says
EMBED More News Videos

In Philadelphia, police are having trouble finding new recruits to join the force, even as officials say the department is severely understaffed.



According to crime statistics from the Philadelphia Police Department, comparing the months of January to March in 2020 versus 2021, there's been a 56% increase in motor vehicle tag thefts.

As far as carjackings, police put out an urgent alert to the public in January after seeing a dramatic increase in the violent crimes. Many of them are committed by people who are armed.



"It's all tied to the public being observant of their surroundings, looking at their cars and keeping track of everything and reporting to police. Some things seem minor and citizens don't bother to report them to police. It then makes it difficult for the police department to get a true picture of the pattern of crimes going on so they can respond and deploy effectively," said Ryan.

Police suggest buying an anti-license plate theft kit at any area auto shop or online. They run between $15 to $50.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaauto theftcar theftcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showboat set to open massive arcade, sports bar in AC
Philadelphia officer arrested after allegedly pointing gun at man
Action News Mornings Awards & Action News Band performs
DA: Gunman in Lehigh Valley shooting spree had concealed carry permit
Custodians help rescue man who fell into creek: 'Help me, help me'
Puppy stolen outside Philly hotel reunited with owner
Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton delivers eulogy at service
Show More
UPenn, Drexel requiring students to be vaccinated for fall semester
Senate passes Asian American hate crime bill 94-1
Philadelphia's Leslie Odom Jr. nominated for historic pair of Oscars
Hundreds receive 2nd shot at Philadelphia vaccine clinic
A 'COVID miracle': Bucks County man heads home after 210-day battle with virus
More TOP STORIES News