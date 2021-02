EMBED >More News Videos A part of North Philadelphia has been flooded by a major water main break.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive 48-inch water main break has left vehicles and workers trapped on Tuesday night in North Philadelphia.It happened around 6 p.m. near 29th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.Chopper 6 was over the scene as the flooded water nearly consumed at least two vehicles. The occupants of those vehicles have been rescued.Officials say roughly seven U-Haul employees are reportedly trapped inside a nearby building.There was no immediate word on what caused the break.