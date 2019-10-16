Ventnor woman pleads in slayings of mother, grandmother

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey -- A woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and murder in the beating deaths of her mother and grandmother in their New Jersey beach home last year.

Forty-two-year-old Heather Barbera tearfully entered her pleas Tuesday in the July 2018 deaths of 67-year-old Michelle Gordon and 87-year-old Elaine Rosen.



Prosecutors said Barbera, who also had been living in the Ventnor home, used a nightstick to beat the victims to death.

The Atlantic County prosecutor's office says a plea agreement calls for her to be imprisoned for 42 years and ineligible for parole for four decades - when prosecutors noted she will be "well into her 80s."



Defense attorney James Leonard said "a very dysfunctional family dynamic" led to "an absolute horrific series of events that ended tragically for everyone involved."

--The Associated Press contributed to this report.
