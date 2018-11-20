Verdict handed down in Vaughn Correctional Center uprising

EMBED </>More Videos

Verdicts handed down in death of Delaware corrections officer: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., November 20, 2018

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
One of three inmates on trial for a deadly Delaware prison riot has been found guilty of murder.

A New Castle County jury on Tuesday found Dwayne Staats guilty of felony murder and other charges.

The jury found Jarreau Ayers guilty of several charges including riot, kidnapping and assault.

Deric Forney was found not guilty on all charges.

The three are among 18 inmates charged in the uprising and killing of Lieutenant Steven Floyd at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna in February 2017.

Delaware Department of Corrections Commissioner Perry Phelps offered the following statement in response to the verdicts:

"The DOC family will never be the same, but the news today is a long-awaited step toward healing and closure. We extend our most sincere gratitude to the members of the jury who put their lives and families on hold to thoughtfully listen to and evaluate the evidence presented to them. We are grateful for the efforts of the Delaware State Police and the Department of Justice who successfully and tirelessly pursued justice on behalf of our fallen officer. The DOC is and always will be: One Family, One Team."

The others will be tried at a later date.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsverdictprison
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Colts Neck mansion fire: 2 children, 2 adults found dead
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
Family speaks out after man's brutal stabbing death
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day
Creed 2 opens in theaters at midnight
Upper Darby police need your help in search for would-be killer
Trenton police step in to guard schools amid security dispute
Show More
Gun found in Philadelphia high school
Thanksgiving Day Parade preparations continue
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
Chicago hospital gunman killed himself after shot by police
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
More News