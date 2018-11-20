Verdict handed down in Vaughn Correctional Center uprising

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --One of three inmates on trial for a deadly Delaware prison riot has been found guilty of murder.
A New Castle County jury on Tuesday found Dwayne Staats guilty of felony murder and other charges.
The jury found Jarreau Ayers guilty of several charges including riot, kidnapping and assault.
Deric Forney was found not guilty on all charges.
The three are among 18 inmates charged in the uprising and killing of Lieutenant Steven Floyd at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna in February 2017.
Delaware Department of Corrections Commissioner Perry Phelps offered the following statement in response to the verdicts:
"The DOC family will never be the same, but the news today is a long-awaited step toward healing and closure. We extend our most sincere gratitude to the members of the jury who put their lives and families on hold to thoughtfully listen to and evaluate the evidence presented to them. We are grateful for the efforts of the Delaware State Police and the Department of Justice who successfully and tirelessly pursued justice on behalf of our fallen officer. The DOC is and always will be: One Family, One Team."
The others will be tried at a later date.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps