Verdict handed down in Vaughn Correctional Center uprising

One of three inmates on trial for a deadly Delaware prison riot has been found guilty of murder.A New Castle County jury on Tuesday found Dwayne Staats guilty of felony murder and other charges.The jury found Jarreau Ayers guilty of several charges including riot, kidnapping and assault.Deric Forney was found not guilty on all charges.The three are among 18 inmates charged in the uprising and killing of Lieutenant Steven Floyd at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna in February 2017.Delaware Department of Corrections Commissioner Perry Phelps offered the following statement in response to the verdicts:The others will be tried at a later date.------