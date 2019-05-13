Verizon offering $10,000 reward in South Jersey network destruction spree

PHILADELPHIA -- Verizon is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for deliberately damaging the company's equipment throughout South Jersey.Verizon says in at least 10 incidents, someone has damaged Verizon facilities and cables. The destruction has left customers and businesses without a way to communicate, in some cases for an entire day.The incidents have been reported during overnight hours in parts of Burlington and Camden communities, including Cherry Hill, Marlton, Evesham and Shamong.Verizon is also sharing a image believed to be a person of interest in connection with an incident on April 28 in Cherry Hill."This is extremely dangerous and reckless activity and it needs to stop," said Mike Mason, Verizon's chief security officer. "Each time a cable is cut or our equipment is damaged, these perpetrators are jeopardizing our customers' ability to communicate. It means they may not be able to contact their families, a doctor or 911 emergency services."Verizon is encouraging anyone with any information to call 911 and then Verizon's Security Control Center at 1-800-997-3287.