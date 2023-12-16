U.S. Veteran who advocated for soldiers' religious freedom continues to help others as a chaplain

Shakur-Abdul Ali is a U.S. Veteran police chaplain who at 72-years-old continues his mission to serve the community despite challenges of his own.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There are people out there who have dedicated their lives to serving the community.

That goes for U.S. veteran and police chaplain, Shakur Abdul-Ali.

He spent thirty years in the military, in that time traveling the world, advocating for the religious expression of Muslim soldiers.

"They wrote a letter saying they wanted me to represent the Muslims in Hawaii," said Abdul-Ali.

"...And I was able to go into the military bases and talk to all the Muslim soldiers, they felt they were getting their religious freedoms," he continued.

At 72-years-old, he still continues to give his time as a chaplain, never losing sight of his mission to serve the community despite great challenges in his life.

"Being a chaplain, to help people when their times are at their lowest. People are hurting, they're crying. Being there, it helps me out knowing that I'm passing something forward," said Adbul-Ali.

Adbul-Ali is currently fighting a new battle, that being prostate cancer.

Even with that challenge he continues on with his mission to serve the community, and help others.

"I'm not gonna let that time me down or slow me down. As long as I can get up, and move around, I'm going to help and do the best I can," said Abdul-Ali.

"And so I expand that to the community, trying to save myself, my wife, my family, and the community," said Abdul-Ali.