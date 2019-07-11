Veteran's journey across America

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Police ID suspect wanted for attempted abduction in Philly
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Toddler thrown into field in West Philly during argument
Vietnam vet called one of the forgotten, honored by many
Some pool club members upset over price hike
Former star QB turned police cadet now wanted for assault
Show More
Philly Flavor at Women's World Cup Soccer Parade in NYC
Homicide warrant issued for man, 80, in death of his wife
Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination
Driver escapes injury when cactus pierces windshield
Woman charged after crash injures 2 teens near mall
More TOP STORIES News