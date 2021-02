Be Kind: Project Refit on a mission to help veterans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The non-profit group, Project Refit , is founded by veterans, for veterans.In 2017, Army Veteran Daniel Lombard returned from combat in Afghanistan with PTSD, but one hour of therapy wasn't enough.He met a mutual friend, James Corbett, and after a four-hour vent session, they decided to invite other veterans to join the open exchange."In the beginning, I believe a lot of first responders believe, you have to talk to someone who's been through what you've been through to understand. Then I learned, that's not the case at all," Daniel Lombard, a veteran, and co-founder of Project Refit added.Project Refit has now reached over 200,000 people through virtual buddy checks in the pandemic.Now, they're taking their mission on the road, with a first-of-its-kind, "mobile base".They describe it as a VFW on wheels, showing up to veterans' homes and community events."We'll be going to stadiums and concerts, bringing veterans out of their homes because they know there's going to be a community there for them," Corbett said.Each mobile base costs $250,000.Project Refit has been saving up for the past few years but is still short of its goal.The non-profit is calling on the community to help.Teams of fundraisers can even get their names featured proudly on the mobile base if they are some of the top earners.