PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The non-profit group, Project Refit, is founded by veterans, for veterans.
In 2017, Army Veteran Daniel Lombard returned from combat in Afghanistan with PTSD, but one hour of therapy wasn't enough.
He met a mutual friend, James Corbett, and after a four-hour vent session, they decided to invite other veterans to join the open exchange.
"In the beginning, I believe a lot of first responders believe, you have to talk to someone who's been through what you've been through to understand. Then I learned, that's not the case at all," Daniel Lombard, a veteran, and co-founder of Project Refit added.
Project Refit has now reached over 200,000 people through virtual buddy checks in the pandemic.
Now, they're taking their mission on the road, with a first-of-its-kind, "mobile base".
They describe it as a VFW on wheels, showing up to veterans' homes and community events.
"We'll be going to stadiums and concerts, bringing veterans out of their homes because they know there's going to be a community there for them," Corbett said.
Each mobile base costs $250,000.
Project Refit has been saving up for the past few years but is still short of its goal.
The non-profit is calling on the community to help.
Teams of fundraisers can even get their names featured proudly on the mobile base if they are some of the top earners.
Check Project Refit out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Be Kind: Project Refit on a mission to help veterans
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More