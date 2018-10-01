Police have located the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Delaware County.It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of West Chester Pike in Newtown Square.The victim was identified as 28-year-old Rubenia Lemus Cedillo of Upper Darby, Pa.The Willistown Police Department said Cedillo had just finished working at a nearby restaurant and was crossing West Chester Pike, walking to a bus stop, when she was struck and killed.The driver of the striking vehicle fled eastbound on West Chester Pike.The Willistown Police Department credits an Action News viewer who saw the report and called authorities.The striking vehicle was located and impounded.Police say the driver's identity is being withheld until the investigation is complete.Anyone with information is asked to contact Willistown Police at 610-251-0222.------