Victim: Man in truck pointed gun in Tioga-Nicetown

Action News has received video from Philadelphia police of an alleged assault in Tioga-Nicetown that occurred back in November.A 29-year-old woman, walking along Fox Street and Allegheny Avenue around 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 27, told police a man pulled up in a silver Dodge Ram truck and threatened her with a gun.It's unclear if the suspect said anything else before driving off.The woman was not physically hurt.If you recognize the truck, call police at 215-686-TIPS.