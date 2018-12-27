Victim: Man in truck pointed gun in Tioga-Nicetown

Victim: Man in truck pointed gun in Tioga-Nicetown. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 27, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Action News has received video from Philadelphia police of an alleged assault in Tioga-Nicetown that occurred back in November.

A 29-year-old woman, walking along Fox Street and Allegheny Avenue around 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 27, told police a man pulled up in a silver Dodge Ram truck and threatened her with a gun.

It's unclear if the suspect said anything else before driving off.

The woman was not physically hurt.

If you recognize the truck, call police at 215-686-TIPS.

