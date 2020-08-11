police-involved shooting

Victim of fatal Ventnor police-involved shooting identified

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has identified the victim of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred last week in Ventnor.

Amir Johnson, 30, of Wilkes Barre, Pa., was allegedly walking back and forth out of a marshy area near Wellington and West End avenues with a glass bottle in his hands when he was fatally shot on August 6.

Officials said when Johnson refused to comply with responding officers' commands to drop the glass bottle and instead advanced toward the police, multiple officers opened fire fatally wounding him.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

The investigation by the attorney general's office is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean countyventnor citypolice involved shootingfatal shootingjersey shore
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Man dies after being shot by Ventnor officer: AG
Man who fired gun due to mask policy arrested in shootout: Police
Man shot by officer after alleged box cutter attack charged
Man with box cutter shot after scuffle with officer: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Pa. schools rethinking plans after guidance from Wolf administration
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Sesame Place worker assaulted over mask policy: Police
Some masks may be worse than no mask at all: Duke study
'No way' Trump can have a vaccine by Election Day, experts say
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
AccuWeather: Still Steamy
Show More
Eagles activate Lane Johnson off reserve/COVID-19 list
Coronavirus reemerges in New Zealand after 102 days
Having trouble finding Dr Pepper? Here's why
Chicago focuses on cleanup after looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Death toll rises after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
More TOP STORIES News