Gunfire erupted in North Philadelphia overnight, sending one man to the hospital.It happened at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North 24th Street.Police tell Action News a 36-year-old man was struck in the hip. He also suffered a graze wound to the head.Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he underwent surgery.He is said to be in stable condition.Police have made one arrest. There was no immediate word what led to the gunfire.