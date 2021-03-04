Victim struck, dragged 300 feet in Philadelphia fatal hit-and-run: Police

Investigators have identified the victim as 60-year-old Roberto Oquendo Velez. Provided by victim's family

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the driver of a minivan who struck a man in West Kensington got out of the vehicle and looked at the victim before fleeing from the scene.Police were called to the 3300 block of North 2nd Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.Investigators have identified the victim as 60-year-old Roberto Oquendo."My mom is suffering from this. We are all suffering. We lost a human being, our brother," said Brunilda Rodriguez, one of the victim's sisters.Rodriguez and another sister, Rosa Oquendo, made a plea to the driver who hit him and left him to die in the middle of the street."You have family too. Please give yourself up and try to do what's best. Please," said Rodriguez."I blame the person, I don't blame my brother," said Rosa OquendoThe sisters said their brother was deaf and non-verbal but knew the West Kensington neighborhood well.Police said the victim lived one block from the crash scene for more than 30 years.Neighbors said Oquendo will be missed."I grew up around here. He's been around all my life. He's sweet. He'd never hesitate to help people. He'd help children cross the street," said neighbor Michelle Johnson.The victim was found in the middle of the road near speed bumps and signs warning drivers to slow down.Several witnesses told police that Roberto Oquendo was trying to cross N. 2nd between Ontario and Westmoreland streets when the driver struck him and kept going."The victim was hit with so much force that he came out of both his sneakers," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Witnesses said the vehicle dragged the victim nearly 300 feet south toward Allegheny Avenue.The driver left the scene and then came back before leaving again, according to police."We're getting information that the driver of the striking vehicle may have exited the vehicle, walked up, looked at the body and then got back into the vehicle and continued southbound on 2nd Street," said Small.Police are looking for a blue 2001-2004 GMC Yukon or Denali with a broken right headlight.Investigators were interviewing witnesses and family members.Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from businesses and homes in the area that may help in their investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477.