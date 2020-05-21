Firefighters rescue victim in 2-alarm Millville fire

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person suffered severe burns in a two-alarm fire in Millville, New Jersey.

Crews were called around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the unit block of East Powell Street.

Arriving firefighters were met with heavy smoke and the reports of someone trapped inside the burning building.

Crews were able to quickly rescue the victim who was taken to a medical helicopter and flown to a burn center.

Assistance from neighboring towns was brought in as the fire reached two-alarms.

Crews continued to battle hotspots for hours.

There is no word on a cause of the fire.
