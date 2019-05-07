Victim writes letter of forgiveness to man who shot him

EMBED <>More Videos

Victim writes letter of forgiveness to man who shot him. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on May 7, 2019.

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Luis Berrios was shot in the back outside his home in November during a robbery gone wrong.

Six months later, he is sharing a message of forgiveness in the form of a letter titled: "A message to you who shot me."

He letter starts like this:

"I have to tell you guys, you changed my whole life. You really put me in a place that keeps me stuck in deep thought."

Berrios was at Temple Hospital for 50 days after the shooting outside his home on the 4000 block of North 13th Street in North Philadelphia.



The bullet caused severe internal damage.

"It went through my back, it pierced my right lung. It hit my pancreas, my colon, it hit my intestines twice, my bladder and my kidney," said Berrios.

During the fight to survive, he felt depression creep in.

As for his choice to forgive the shooter he said, "It's healing. It is so healing because I was losing myself at one point in time. My room felt like it was closing in on me."

Five months after the shooting, Berrios decided to distribute the open letter to neighbors. Some wanted nothing to do with it, while others responded in positive ways.

Online, the letter has received thousands of views.

He had this closing message to the shooter and his accomplice: "I hope you can forgive yourself like I forgave you. And make peace with God, so he can have mercy on you. I hope you never cause hurt to another person like you've done me."

Berrios hopes his message inspires others to do the same: Let go, avoid retaliation and avoid hate.

Police are still searching for the men who shot Berrios. Detectives are asking anyone with information to report it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car slams into side of school bus in Chester Co.
Parents charged after boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven
Colorado school shooting leaves 8 students injured: LIVE
Man murdered while blocking intruders from Wyomissing home
Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 seriously injured in NJ
Show More
Roughly 80 cats seized from a home in Doylestown
Woman found dead in SW Philadelphia, man arrested
Lawsuits allege danger of cooking spray can explosions
Authorities in New Jersey warning about shore rental scam
Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires
More TOP STORIES News