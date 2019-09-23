Victim's brother-in-law charged with murder in Norristown stabbing

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say the man charged for a fatal stabbing in Norristown, Pa. over the weekend was the victim's own brother-in-law.

Juan Tox Caal, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Rolando Popsacul.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday near Haws Avenue and West Airy Street.

Investigators say the men had been together at a birthday party earlier in the night.

An argument apparently broke out when Caal started talking about wanting to divorce his wife, who was Popsacul's sister.

Police say Caal stabbed Popsacul with a box cutter as they walked home from the party.

Caal is also accused of critically wounding Popsacul's 27-year-old friend, Carlos Cocul.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughpennsylvania newsmurderstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, baby hospitalized after gunfire in Philadelphia
Missing New Jersey teen Aviana Weaver found safe
1 injured after crash involving school bus in Delaware
Potentially-deadly EEE now in Pa., NJ and Delaware
Video shows tire theft from New Jersey car dealership
Search for missing Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8
Delaware prosecutors say rape kits link man to 7 assaults
Show More
Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run in West Deptford Twp.
La Salle University opens 'dog-friendly' dorm
2 shot, 1 dead, in Tacony home invasion
Man stabbed multiple times at Center City intersection
Man shocked while attempting to steal wire from construction site, police say
More TOP STORIES News