Victim's brother-in-law charged with murder in Norristown stabbing

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say the man charged for a fatal stabbing in Norristown, Pa. over the weekend was the victim's own brother-in-law.Juan Tox Caal, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Rolando Popsacul.It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday near Haws Avenue and West Airy Street.Investigators say the men had been together at a birthday party earlier in the night.An argument apparently broke out when Caal started talking about wanting to divorce his wife, who was Popsacul's sister.Police say Caal stabbed Popsacul with a box cutter as they walked home from the party.Caal is also accused of critically wounding Popsacul's 27-year-old friend, Carlos Cocul.