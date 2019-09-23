Victim's brother-in-law charged with murder in Norristown stabbing

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say the man charged for a fatal stabbing in Norristown, Pa. over the weekend was the victim's own brother-in-law.
Juan Tox Caal, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Rolando Popsacul.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday near Haws Avenue and West Airy Street.
Investigators say the men had been together at a birthday party earlier in the night.
An argument apparently broke out when Caal started talking about wanting to divorce his wife, who was Popsacul's sister.
Police say Caal stabbed Popsacul with a box cutter as they walked home from the party.
Caal is also accused of critically wounding Popsacul's 27-year-old friend, Carlos Cocul.
