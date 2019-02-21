Victims claim they were shot while driving on I-95

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who showed up at Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood with gunshot wounds, claim they were shot on I-95 Northbound near Allegheny Avenue Wednesday night.

"They state that they were northbound on I-95 around Allegheny when a black colored SUV pulled up to the drivers side of the vehicle and fired several shots," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Both victims were hit by bullets in their legs and are stable.

Philadelphia Police, who began the initial investigation, say there was a third person in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

That person left the hospital with the SUV around 9:45 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle, with five bullet holes on the passenger side, a short time later at the intersection of Kensington and Lehigh Avenues.

The person behind the wheel said they were returning to the hospital.

Since the victims claim the shooting happened on the highway, Pennsylvania State Police are now handling the investigation.

