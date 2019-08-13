Victim's family speaks out about deadly hit-and-run

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A family speaks out after a man is killed in a hit-and-run in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.Bensalem police arrested 21-year-old Richard McClausland for a fatal hit-and-run on Hulmeville Road near Kings Avenue early Monday morning.Thanks to citizen tips, police tracked down the suspect's lime green Kia Soul in his mother's driveway.Detectives say McClausland stole his mother's company car. It's not immediately clear if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.According to family members, the victim, 38-year-old Timothy McGuire was walking home from his mother's home in the far Northeast back to his father's home in Bensalem, where he lives.His family wants answers."Just to hit someone OK, it's a mistake, it was an accident, just to leave someone there, he could have been alive. He could have been alive for 4-6 hours," said Dennis McGuire.McClausland's bail was set at $500,000.He faces felony charges.