VTA shooting

San Jose mass shooting: Victims ID'd after deadly attack at VTA light railyard

EMBED <>More Videos

Victims identified in deadly SJ shooting at VTA light rail yard

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Officials have started to release more information about the victims of the deadly shooting at the VTA railyard in San Jose. The incident was first reported as an active shooter situation.

Late on Wednesday night, Santa Clara authorities identified a ninth victim, 49-year-old Alex Ward Fritch.

That brings the number of deaths to ten people, including the gunman.

ABC News is starting to learn more about the victims and we are working to confirm all of their identities, here is what we know so far.

Taptejdeep Singh, 36
The family of 36-year-old Taptejdeep Singh has identified him as one of the nine victims killed at the VTA railyard in San Jose on Wednesday. They said Singh was a VTA employee and lived in Union City with his wife and two kids.

Michael Rudometikin, 40
San Jose councilmember Raul Peralez identified his longtime friend Michael Rudometikin as one of the victims of Wednesday's shooting.



The Santa Clara County Coroner released the identification of the remaining victims Wednesday night.

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42
Adrian Balleza, 29
Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35
Timothy Romo, 49
Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63
Lars Lane, age 63
Alex Ward Fritch, age 49

Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help support the victims and their families of this tragic event. Head to this link to find out more information on how to donate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecrimesjpddeadly shootingvta shootingmass shootingshootingactive shootervta
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VTA SHOOTING
San Jose shooter had talked of workplace attacks
San Jose mass shooting witness describes 'mass of bodies'
Suspected San Jose shooter's ex says she's 'lucky' to be alive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wells Fargo Center, LeBron react after fan throws popcorn on player at 76ers game
San Jose shooter had talked of workplace attacks
Woman found shot in head in Philly shopping plaza parking lot
7 rescued from burning apartments in Delran
Storms leave behind damage across area
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm today, cooler and wet Friday and Saturday
Philadelphia police lieutenant injured in Mayfair crash
Show More
1st cruise ship to depart US in more than a year sails June 26
Delco mom of 6 graduates law school during pandemic
Local artist up for Guinness World Record for the largest drawing ever
Production of another COVID-19 vaccine to begin in weeks
Federal agents bust burglary ring targeting Asian-American business owners
More TOP STORIES News