Victims in fatal New Jersey fire were stabbed, son charged with murder

JAMESBURG, New Jersey -- New Jersey authorities have charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of his father and another person.
Middlesex County authorities charged 21-year-old Jaree Kitchen on Friday with two counts of murder and second-degree aggravated arson and other charges in connection with the death of his father 53-year-old Clifford Kitchen and a family friend.
The body of Clifford Kitchen and the family friend were discovered Wednesday inside their single-family home following a fire that engulfed the Jamesburg residence.
WABC-TV reports an autopsy revealed both victims had been stabbed.
Jaree Kitchen is also charged with hindering prosecution, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and destroying physical evidence.
Clifford Kitchen's sister, Lawanda Kitchen, told the TV station that her brother "had a huge heart."
The investigation into the fire and stabbing is ongoing.
