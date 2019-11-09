Victims in fatal New Jersey fire were stabbed, son charged with murder

JAMESBURG, New Jersey -- New Jersey authorities have charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of his father and another person.

Middlesex County authorities charged 21-year-old Jaree Kitchen on Friday with two counts of murder and second-degree aggravated arson and other charges in connection with the death of his father 53-year-old Clifford Kitchen and a family friend.



The body of Clifford Kitchen and the family friend were discovered Wednesday inside their single-family home following a fire that engulfed the Jamesburg residence.

WABC-TV reports an autopsy revealed both victims had been stabbed.

Jaree Kitchen is also charged with hindering prosecution, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and destroying physical evidence.



Clifford Kitchen's sister, Lawanda Kitchen, told the TV station that her brother "had a huge heart."

The investigation into the fire and stabbing is ongoing.
