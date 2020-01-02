Amazon truck blown off road by high winds along Colorado-Wyoming border

WELLINGTON, Colo. -- High winds in the Rocky Mountain region forced an Amazon Prime delivery truck off the road and nearly caused it to flip over.

KMGH reports the accident happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 25 near the border between Colorado and Wyoming.

You can see the back of the trailer swaying as gusts of winds push it from side to side, then a particularly strong gust forces the trailer out of its lane.

The driver had to cut the wheel hard to keep the semi-truck from flipping over. The vehicle came to rest in the median. A guard rail was taken out, but no injuries were reported.

Colorado transportation authorities shut down that section of I-25 for a time later in the day.

There was a high wind warning in effect for much of the area Wednesday. Gusts up to 80 miles an hour were reported in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windamazonamazing videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, beaten and raped, escapes of Bucks County home: Police
Apparent murder-suicide in Burlington Township under investigation
2 Philadelphia elementary schools remain closed due to asbestos
Police ID 3 killed in New Year's Day shootings in Philadelphia
Marchers accused of wearing blackface during Mummers Parade
One year after tragedy, South Philly String Band takes top honor
Gritty, Swoop in butter form for Pa. Farm Show
Show More
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
SEPTA train strikes vehicle in Montgomery County
Plastic bag ban at Camden County facilities in effect
Armed robbers attack owner, tie up family at Delco salon: Police
Marriage proposal fireworks cause panic, theater evacuation
More TOP STORIES News