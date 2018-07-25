VIDEO: Brazen thieves load stolen ATM onto truck, drive away

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for a pair of thieves who ripped an ATM from its base and hauled it away in a truck.

The theft happened around 3:50 a.m. on July 19 at 2424 East York Street.

The video shows the men walking up to the machine, apparently tamper with it in some way, then walk off.

Minutes later, they return with a U-Haul truck and a belt, which is then tied around the ATM.

The driver of the truck hits the gas, dislodging the machine. They load it up into the truck and drive away, with what appears to be the belt dragging behind.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

