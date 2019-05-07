Caught on Camera: 2 men open fire on people sitting in car

EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video captures shooting suspects: as seen on Action News at Noon, May 7, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a surveillance camera caught the moment a gunman opened fire on people sitting inside a car in North Philadelphia last weekend.

The shots were fired this past Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of North 16th Street.

Police recently released a video where two men were seen walking past the people in the stopped car then moments later, one of the men ran back toward the car with a gun and fired the shots.

The people inside the vehicle were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

If you recognize either person in the video, you're asked to call Philadelphia police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphilly newsgun violenceshootingphiladelphia policegunssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities in New Jersey warning about shore rental scam
Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires
Philadelphia's Zahav named best restaurant in US
Video shows Pa. lawmaker confronting woman outside Planned Parenthood facility
Police investigating death of young child in Lakewood
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Show More
Bridge Street exit of I-95 closed for repairs
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Very Warm Today
Police use victim's smartphone to track down alleged carjacker
Man fatally shot during Wyomissing home invasion
Volunteers search for Houston girl missing now for 4th day
More TOP STORIES News