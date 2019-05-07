Caught on Camera: 2 men open fire on people sitting in car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a surveillance camera caught the moment a gunman opened fire on people sitting inside a car in North Philadelphia last weekend.
The shots were fired this past Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of North 16th Street.
Police recently released a video where two men were seen walking past the people in the stopped car then moments later, one of the men ran back toward the car with a gun and fired the shots.
The people inside the vehicle were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
If you recognize either person in the video, you're asked to call Philadelphia police.
