Video captures apparent dog theft in Chester, Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into possible dognappings in Chester, Pennsylvania over the past month. Surveillance cameras captured one of the alleged thefts involving a Maltese mix, scooped up right outside the owner's home.On Halloween, dog owner Angela Lassiter says her little black Chihuahua was stolen from her yard.She's put up fliers around the neighborhood.About four miles away, another dog theft was reported. This one happened a little more than a week ago.That incident was caught on a home security camera and obtained by Action News shows the dog being taken right off the sidewalk.The dog's owner she says her little Maltese poodle mix was outside for a moment when an unknown man stops, gets out of his car and then snatches the little dog up. The person then drives away.That dog owner says she been searching daily for her dog and hopes she hasn't been harmed.Word of that theft made its way back to Meadow Lane where Lassiter is hoping the two crimes aren't connected and that both dogs are returned soon."My mom passed earlier this year, so she's really been a lot of support for me, having her next to me and when I'm going through my difficult nights and things like that, and now having her missing taken from me is just overwhelming," said Lassiter.Neighbors are also concerned."I got a picture of her on the door so when people see her cause I moved her in 2014 and we ain't never had this problem," said Shirley Starling.We do know a detective has been assigned to the case. We reached out to Chester police to see if there have been any updates to the case but have not heard back.