Video captures Fla. motorcyclist crashing after 'taunting' police

EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Florida released footage on May 3 showing a dramatic crash on US-19 in which a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

Police in Florida have released footage showing a dramatic crash in which a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Ryan Decubellis was driving his 2017 Suzuki Motorcycle northbound on US Highway 19 North with a group of motorcyclists on May 3 when he drove past two deputies and accelerated at a "high rate of speed."

Sergent Spencer Gross told local media that Decubellis was taunting the deputies.

Decubellis crashed into a car driven by 54-year-old Scott Colletti, who was making a left turn across the road, police said.

Decubellis sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Colletti suffered minor injures.

Police said Decubellis pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Driving with Property Damage and Personal Injury and No Motorcycle Endorsement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
motorcycle accidentu.s. & worldmotorcycles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities in New Jersey warning about shore rental scam
Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires
Philadelphia's Zahav named best restaurant in US
Video shows Pa. lawmaker confronting woman outside Planned Parenthood facility
Video captures 2 men opening fire on people in car
Police investigating death of young child in Lakewood
Show More
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Bridge Street exit of I-95 closed for repairs
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Very Warm Today
Police use victim's smartphone to track down alleged carjacker
Man fatally shot during Wyomissing home invasion
More TOP STORIES News