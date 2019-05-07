Police in Florida have released footage showing a dramatic crash in which a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Ryan Decubellis was driving his 2017 Suzuki Motorcycle northbound on US Highway 19 North with a group of motorcyclists on May 3 when he drove past two deputies and accelerated at a "high rate of speed."
Sergent Spencer Gross told local media that Decubellis was taunting the deputies.
Decubellis crashed into a car driven by 54-year-old Scott Colletti, who was making a left turn across the road, police said.
Decubellis sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Colletti suffered minor injures.
Police said Decubellis pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Driving with Property Damage and Personal Injury and No Motorcycle Endorsement.
Video captures Fla. motorcyclist crashing after 'taunting' police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More