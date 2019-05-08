Video captures incident involving ambulance, driver on Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating after video shows an ambulance come to a halt on the Schuylkill Expressway.The video was posted on gfycat.com showing a vehicle traveling closely behind an ambulance, with lights flashing, on I-76 leaving Conshohocken.A short time later, the ambulance stops on the right lane, the driver gets out and says something to the driver in the trailing vehicle.This video was posted only recently and has already been viewed more than 77,000 times.The question that remains is what exactly is taking place in this video?Pennsylvania State Police officials say they have not received a complaint about the incident, and officials from the corresponding fire and rescue company say that while they are aware of the video, they are still in the process of collecting information from the people involved.If you believe you witnessed this incident, which occurred this past Monday according to the time-stamp, or if you have video of what happened leading up to it, you're asked to contact the authorities.