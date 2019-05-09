Video captures incident involving ambulance, driver on Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating Wednesday after video shows an ambulance come to a halt on the Schuylkill Expressway.The video showing a vehicle traveling closely behind an ambulance, with lights flashing, on I-76 leaving Conshohocken, Pa. was posted on gfycat.com.In the video timestamped from last Monday, the ambulance stops on the right lane, the driver gets out and says something to the driver in the trailing vehicle.This video was posted only recently and has already been viewed more than 77,000 times.The question that remains is what exactly is taking place in this video?Pennsylvania State Police officials said they have not received a complaint about the incident, and officials from the corresponding fire and rescue company said that while they are aware of the video, they are still in the process of collecting information from the people involved.If you believe you witnessed this incident or if you have video of what happened leading up to it, you're asked to contact the authorities.