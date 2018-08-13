Video captures man wanted in connection to shooting of 2 detectives

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) --The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has released new information Monday in the shooting of two undercover Camden County detectives on August 7.
Investigators have released surveillance video of the person of interest wanted in connection with last Tuesday's shooting.
In the video the man can be seen wearing a do-rag and later without his shirt on.
Police are asking anyone that has information that might lead to the identification of the individual in the surveillance video to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Detective Matt McKeown at (609) 820-7192
There have been no charges at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.
