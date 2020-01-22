Video captures melee inside Cheltenham Township Wendy's before shooting

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Cheltenham Township Wendy's manager is now under arrest after a brawl inside the store led to a shooting last week.Cheltenham Township police have arrested a man who they believe shot at a teenager in the parking lot of the Wendy's on West Cheltenham Avenue, on Friday around 6 p.m., while customers were inside eating.Surveillance video inside the Wendy's shows a fight break out in the kitchen."They were slipping and sliding all over the place," said Lt. Andy Snyder with Cheltenham Township Police Department.Police said the fight spilled from the kitchen into the parking lot. Police said as the teens were running away from Wendy's, the manager, who was also involved in the fight, fired his handgun at the group, striking one of the teens in the shoulder.The teen was taken to a local hospital after suffering a graze wound."When we did recover the firearm, it turns out the gun had malfunctioned, so the offender was only able to fire one shot before it malfunctioned, otherwise things could have been much worse," said Lt. Snyder. "And he was a convicted felon, who wasn't allowed to possess a firearm in the first place."Cheltenham Township police have arrested the manager, 29-year-old, Rico Drayton of Philadelphia, who was on parole at the time for another crime. Police said Drayton had fired an employee the day before for fighting with another employee. The fired teen came back the next day with his friends to fight.Customers Action News spoke with said they were stunned to hear about this."It's just shocking because this is a really nice area, I really like the restaurant," said Monique Hayes from Cheltenham.According to police, Drayton threw the gun in the bushes next to the Wendy's where police later retrieved it inside a backpack.Police haven't been able to identify all the teens in the surveillance video, so if you recognize any of them, police want to hear from you.