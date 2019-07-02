'He's going to kill somebody': Video captures wrong-way driver on New Jersey highway

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Video obtained by Action News shows a wrong-way driver being pursued by police in Monmouth County, New Jersey on Monday."He's on the other side of the freakin' highway," said Sean, who sent the video to Action News.Sean says the driver was traveling westbound on the rims of their car on the eastbound lanes of I-195 as other drivers dodged out of the way around 7 p.m."He's going to kill somebody," Sean yells in the video as police chased the driver.Sean says the chase lasted several minutes and nearly caused several crashes.You can hear police yell "show me your hands" as the chase comes to an end.No injuries have been reported.Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.