VIDEO: Close call after cruisers crash during Reading chase

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --A security camera captured a close call for a man in Berks County.
The man was blown back by debris flying from a police car involved in a nearby accident.
The cruiser crashed with another patrol car in Reading on Friday.
The officers were responding to a foot chase when the collision happened.
No one was seriously hurt.
The man being chased was identified as Jose Guillen-Gomez.
He was arrested and faces more than a dozen charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.
