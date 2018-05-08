POLICE CHASE

VIDEO: Close call after cruisers crash during Reading chase

Close call in Berks County. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
A security camera captured a close call for a man in Berks County.

The man was blown back by debris flying from a police car involved in a nearby accident.

The cruiser crashed with another patrol car in Reading on Friday.

The officers were responding to a foot chase when the collision happened.

No one was seriously hurt.

The man being chased was identified as Jose Guillen-Gomez.

He was arrested and faces more than a dozen charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

