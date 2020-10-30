Video: Crane spins out of control from top of 84-story NYC building

#BREAKING: huge construction crane swinging wildly at top of mega high rise under construction on 57th and 6th. Reports of debris in street. Lots of streets closed. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/fwWS21E8h7 — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) October 29, 2020

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- An unstable crane spun out of control, hitting buildings and sending debris to the street in New York City on Thursday night.The incident was reported at a high-rise under construction in Midtown, Manhattan.No injuries were reported, but the New York City Fire Department said they responded to reports of debris falling from a building.The building is an 84-story condo tower on what is referred to as "Billionaires Row." Apartments in the building go for more than $30 million.Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were sent to investigate, causing the closure of several streets.