VIDEO: Dollar General worker dragged through parking lot by shoplifters, police say

By Bria Kalpen
CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A Dollar General employee was dragged through a parking lot after he tried to confront two shoplifters in Clearwater, Florida.

Surveillance footage released by the Clearwater Police Department shows the two women entering the store, then quickly making their escape after being noticed by an employee.

The worker followed the suspects out of the store and confronted them at their car, but the driver suddenly put the car in reverse, trapping the employee between the door and the car. According to police, the man was then dragged for about 20 feet before falling to the pavement.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and was treated for minor injuries, but the suspects have not yet been identified and taken into custody. One of the women had rainbow-colored hair, and they left in a Black Nissan Altima with a temporary tag. The two face potential strong arm robbery and aggravated battery charges.

If you have any information that could help Clearwater detectives identify these women, call 727-562-4242 or use tip411.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shopliftingtheftu.s. & worldpolicedollar storewomensurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News