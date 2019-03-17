VIDEO: Driver crashes car into home, hangs out for hours after

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- A security camera captured a car crashing into a Los Angeles home late Saturday night.The driver hit the gas and backed up and seemed to be taking off.But a short time later she was back, and backing into something, again and again.First, she hit the stairs. Then the driver ended up stuck in the yard.That's when events took an even stranger turn.The couple in the car simply cranked up the music and hung out at the scene.The couple was back in the car, still in front of the home, when police arrived two hours later.The woman was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated.