VIDEO: Driver crashes car into home, hangs out for hours after

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Couple hangs out after crashing into home; as seen on Action News at 9 a.m., March 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- A security camera captured a car crashing into a Los Angeles home late Saturday night.

The driver hit the gas and backed up and seemed to be taking off.

But a short time later she was back, and backing into something, again and again.

First, she hit the stairs. Then the driver ended up stuck in the yard.

That's when events took an even stranger turn.

The couple in the car simply cranked up the music and hung out at the scene.

The couple was back in the car, still in front of the home, when police arrived two hours later.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
duicar into buildingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firefighters pull man from burning Roxborough home
2 shot at alleged speakeasy in Frankford
Did Biden slip and say he's running for president at Del. fundraiser?
This candle will have your home smelling like Big Mac's
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
Apple Watch could detect irregular heartbeat, study says
AccuWeather: Sunny And Cool
Show More
New Zealand prepares to bury mosque victims as toll hits 50
Vigil held at Love Park for New Zealand shooting victims
Search for missing endangered woman in Philadelphia
1 dead, 3 wounded in residential speakeasy shooting in Camden
5 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Wynnefield home
More TOP STORIES News