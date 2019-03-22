Crime & Safety

VIDEO: Father risks his life to save daughter, pushing her away from speeding car in Los Angeles

Dramatic video from Glassell Park shows a father risking his life by pushing his daughter out of the way of a speeding car, which ends up striking him instead.

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- Dramatic video from Los Angeles shows a father risking his life by pushing his daughter out of the way of a speeding car, which ends up striking him instead.

KABC-TV reports, the incident happened near San Fernando Road and Hallett Avenue Nov. 16, 2018.

The shocking video, which was captured by a surveillance camera from an adjacent building, shows a red sedan speeding toward the two as they walked through a marked crosswalk.

The father pushes his daughter out of the way -- mere seconds before impact.

The car ended up striking the father, who was launched onto the sidewalk. He suffered a broken leg. Police say due to the father's actions, his daughter survived with only scratches to her face.

Police are hoping someone will recognize that red four-door vehicle and give investigators a call.
